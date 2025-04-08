Russia’s State Duma ratifies 20-year partnership treaty with Iran

Moscow, IRNA – Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has ratified a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Iran.

The 20-year comprehensive strategic pact, approved in a vote on Tuesday, now awaits endorsement by the Federation Council, which is scheduled to review it on April 16.

The agreement was signed in mid-January during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin at the time called it a “breakthrough document,” while the Iranian president said it would “open a new chapter in relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.”

Serving as a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation, the pact covers a wide range of areas, including defense, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, science, and technology.

The agreement will take effect once it has been ratified by the parliaments of both Iran and Russia.

9341**4353