A deal can be reached if the U.S. shows goodwill in Oman talks, Araqchi says

Algiers, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has announced that high-level discussions between Iran and the United States will be held indirectly on Saturday in Oman, saying that a deal is possible if the other party shows goodwill.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Algiers, where he met with Algerian officials, Araqchi confirmed the planned discussions in Oman, reiterating that Iran insists on an indirect format.

“The structure of negotiations—whether direct or indirect—is not the key issue,” he said. “What matters is their effectiveness, the seriousness of the parties involved, and their commitment to reaching an agreement.”

“Direct negotiations under U.S. pressure amount to dictation, which we reject. Indirect dialogue ensures a genuine and productive exchange,” the foreign minister said.

He noted that such mediated discussions are common in international relations, especially between countries with historical tensions.

Oman is mediating the talks, a role Iran trusts due to the country’s past diplomatic efforts, Araqchi said, expressing hope that the U.S. would demonstrate a sincere willingness to find a diplomatic resolution.

The top diplomat dismissed Israeli officials’ talk of a “Libya model of negotiations” as unrealistic. He said that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and lawful, as affirmed by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231.

“If there are doubts, Iran is open to clarification, but we will not accept restrictions on our national objectives,” he said.

Araqchi reiterated that lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran is key to building trust. “The ball is in America’s court,” he said. “If the other party comes to Oman with genuine determination, we will certainly reach a deal.”

He also said, “Iran does not accept any preconditions.”

Araqchi said that Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, will represent the U.S., while he will lead Iran’s delegation in the discussions.

