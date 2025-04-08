War with Iran would be ‘suicidal’: Tucker Carlson warns U.S. neocons

Tehran, IRNA – Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has warned that war with Iran would be “suicidal,” saying that anyone advocating for it is an “enemy” of the United States.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Carlson said the U.S. cannot afford such war, as a result of which, he warned, “Thousands of Americans would die.”

“Whatever you think of tariffs, it’s clear that now is the worst possible time for the United States to participate in a military strike on Iran,” he said.

He further said that even though the U.S. is sure to lose the war that follows an attack against Iran, “yet we’re closer than ever [to war], thanks to unrelenting pressure from neocons.”

“This is suicidal,” warned Carlsen, an avid supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. “Anyone advocating for conflict with Iran is not an ally of the United States, but an enemy.”

Tensions have skyrocketed between the two countries in recent weeks, especially after Trump warned that there would be “bombing” against Iran if it refused to negotiate with the United States over its nuclear program.

Iran has categorically dismissed the idea of holding direct talks with the United States, given Washington’s illegal withdrawal from the 2015 Iran deal during the first Trump administration. However, the two sides are slated to hold indirect talks in Oman on Saturday, in what Tehran has described as a “test” and an “opportunity” for Washington.

