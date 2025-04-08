Palestinians endure bloodshed and destruction as Israel continues bombarding besieged Gaza

The Israel regime has intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip, with warplanes pounding the besieged Palestinian territory, causing more deaths and destruction.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based news outlet, on Tuesday reported the killing of dozens of civilians, including children, women, and refugees, in new Israeli strikes on Gaza.

It said that round-the-clock attacks amid severe siege and the prevention of the entry of food and medical aid since early March have made the situation of catastrophic.

Palestinian sources also reported the deadly airstrikes on the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, as well as on the areas in northern and central Gaza.

Ahmed Mansour, a father and journalist for Palestine Today, succumbed to injuries caused by an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering journalists near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, sources said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 57 people were killed and 137 injured since Sunday, pushing the overall death to nearly 50, 800 since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza back in October 2023.

As Gazans endure bloodshed, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have once again talked about the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, a plan that has been condemned globally.

Meanwhile, the United Nations announced that the new round of Israeli aggression against Gaza has displaced approximately 400,000 Palestinians.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the U.N. chief, warned about the dire situation of women and children, saying that Israel did not take the necessary measures to protect civilians.

He referred to the killing of more than 1,000 children in the first week since the collapse of the ceasefire and the closure of 25 bakeries due to a lack of flour, as well as the collapse of the health system.

“Senior officials have called on world leaders to take urgent action to save Palestinians,” he cited warnings from the heads of several U.N. agencies that over two million Gazans are at risk of starvation amid the renewed Israeli bombing.

