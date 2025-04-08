Iran, U.S. set to meet in Oman for indirect talks on Saturday: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says top Iranian and American officials will hold indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Araqchi said via X early on Tuesday.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court,” he added.

It came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also threatened once again that if the talks were unsuccessful, “Iran is going to be in great danger.”

On March 7, Trump announced that he had sent a letter to Iran calling for nuclear negotiations. Tehran responded to the letter later that month, saying it rejects direct talks with Washington over its contradictory and hostile approach but remains open to indirect negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran, Russia, and China are also holding consultations on the nuclear issue in the Russian capital.

“Today and tomorrow, we have [a] tripartite meeting in Moscow, where China, Russia, and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the Iran deal, and Resolution 2231,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday.

