Kremlin says Russia is ready to mediate to resolve U.S.-Iran tensions

Moscow, IRNA – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Moscow remains in ongoing consultations with Tehran and is committed to taking all necessary steps to resolve tensions between the United States and Iran through “political and diplomatic means.”

“We are in constant consultation with our Iranian partners, including on the nuclear deal. We are consistently in contact and consulting on this issue,” Peskov told reporters when asked about the possibility of Moscow mediating between Tehran and Washington.

“This process will continue, including in the near future. And, of course, Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem’s resolution by political and diplomatic means.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for direct negotiations with Iran to make a new deal to replace the one he unilaterally abandoned during his first term. However, he has also threatened to bomb Iran if an agreement is not reached.

Tehran has ruled out direct talks with Washington under threats and pressure but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and denies pursuing nuclear weapons.

