Iran criticizes UNHRC for politicizing the issue of human rights

Tehran, IRNA – The High Council for Human Rights has criticized the selective and political actions of international organizations, particularly the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a report released on Monday, the High Council for Human Rights accused the UNHRC of clear political bias, citing the adoption of numerous resolutions against Iran while overlooking major human rights violations in other countries.

The report criticized the UNHRC for violating the principle of neutrality and questioned its legitimacy, asserting that inconsistent responses to human rights violations worldwide undermine the universality of human rights and the credibility of international institutions.

“The different responses to human rights violations in different parts of the world have not only questioned the universality of these rights but have also challenged the policymaking of powerful countries and international institutions. This inconsistency, which stems from political interests, has undermined trust in human rights mechanisms and undermined their legitimacy,” it said.

It argued that such inconsistencies are driven by political interests, which damage trust in human rights mechanisms.

The report emphasized that Western countries, led by the United States, have subjected the Iranian people to “economic terrorism” and “pharmaceutical terrorism” through sanctions, while international institutions have remained silent in the face of these violations of fundamental rights.

It further highlighted terrorist attacks against Iranian scientists, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Dariush Rezaeinejad, and Majid Shahriari—as evidence of foreign support for organized terrorism.

The Iranian High Council for Human Rights urged the UNHRC to investigate human rights violations impartially across all nations, including Western allies, rather than serving as a political tool for certain countries.

The report concluded by emphasizing that the legitimacy of international institutions can only be maintained through adherence to legal and moral principles.

