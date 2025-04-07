Israeli ambassador expelled from African Union headquarters

The Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia has been expelled from the African Union headquarters after attempting to attend a meeting, according to reports.

An Al Jazeera television reporter said on Monday that the Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia had attended the African Union headquarters for the annual meeting, but some member states opposed his presence and subsequently expelled him from the venue.

Recently, the 38th African Union Summit was held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. In the final statement of the summit, the participants strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime and its brutal aggression against residents of the Gaza Strip.

“We express our opposition to Israel’s violation of international law and the targeting of civilians and infrastructure. Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians and must be tried in international courts,” the statement read.

It further emphasized, “We demand the cessation of cooperation and the normalization of relations with Israel until the occupation and its aggression against Palestine end. We demand the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners, especially women and children.”

Member states also declared their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, considering it a violation of international law.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime has killed 50,752 Palestinians and injured 115,475 others in its genocidal war on Gaza.

2050**4353