Araqchi says Iran ready for indirect U.S. talks; Foreign Ministry in charge of possible negotiations

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the ball is now in the U.S. court to respond to Iran's proposal for indirect negotiations over its nuclear program.

Araqchi, in an interview with Tasnim news agency on Monday, once again ruled out any direct talks, emphasizing that “Iran remains open to indirect negotiations with the U.S. through Oman.”

He said that the Islamic Republic is not "in a rush” and will be waiting for a proper response from the Americans as “it is up to them to respond to our proposal.”

“The idea of direct talks has been repeatedly rejected by us, but we are prepared for indirect discussions mediated by Oman,” Araqchi stressed.

He also made it clear that the Foreign Ministry is in charge of any possible talks with the U.S., and will manage them.

The top diplomat also rejected speculations about negotiators, saying “none of the names are correct” and that any such process will be managed solely by his ministry.

In a letter to Iran last month, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed direct negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, but at the same time, warned of possible military action if Tehran refused to do so.

Iran responded by saying that it would only agree to indirect talks via Oman, ruling out direct dialogue with the U.S. under pressure and threats.

