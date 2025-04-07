Over 379 thousand Afghans leaving Iran receive training on dangers of landmines

Taybad, IRNA – The head of the Red Crescent Society of Taybad has said that 379,388 Afghan immigrants have received training on the dangers of landmine before leaving Iran via the Dogharoun border crossing.

Speaking to IRNA, Hadi Ramezani said this figure marks a 5% increase compared to the previous Iranian calendar year. Among hose trained, 1,800 were children under the age of 12, he added.

The Red Crescent Society of Taybad conducted a total of 7,851 training sessions on this subject, with eight instructors daily to teach the courses, he said, adding that the trainees included foreign nationals who voluntarily returned to Afghanistan through the Dogharoun border crossing.

Ramezani explained that the training covered various topics, such as identifying different types of landmines, handling unexploded ordnance, providing aid to injured individuals, and recognizing colors, signs, and designated mining areas.

