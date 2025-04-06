Yemeni forces clash with American warships in the Red Sea as the U.S. strikes Hudaydah

Yemeni forces have clashed with U.S. warships in a prolonged Red Sea operation, as American forces launched new airstrikes on the west of the country.

In a statement released early Sunday, which was carried by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV channel, the Yemeni Armed Forces said the country’s missile, UAV, and naval forces clashed with a number of American warships in the northern Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, targeting them with cruise missiles and drones.

The operation, which lasted for hours, prevented the United States from launching further aggressive attacks on Yemen, the statement said.

It also reaffirmed the Yemeni government and nation’s unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian people, saying that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out retaliatory operations against Israel until “the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported that the U.S. military attacked Yemen’s western governorate of Hudaydah at dawn on Sunday.

Yemen’s SABA News Agency cited an unnamed local source as saying that the American forces launched five airstrikes on Kamaran Island in Hudaydah.

U.S. airstrike targeted Eid al-Fitr gathering: Report

In yet another development, SABA debunked U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim of targeting a secret meeting of Yemeni military commanders who, he alleged, were planning a naval operation.

The news agency cited an informed source as saying that the video released by the “criminal Trump” was related to a public gathering on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Hudaydah governorate.

Contrary to what Trump had announced, the source said, the gathering had nothing to do with an operation by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which is responsible for preventing the passage of ships associated with the U.S. and the Israeli regime in the Red Sea.

“This U.S. crime, which left dozens of martyrs and wounded, reveals the extent of America’s failure and defeat in its aggression against Yemen and the continuation of the U.S. and Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the unnamed source added.

Early Saturday, Trump posted a black-and-white video showing a group of several dozen people gathered in a circle and then targeted in a U.S. airstrike during the 25-second footage.

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack,” Trump claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The Trump administration launched intense airstrikes on Yemen in mid-March after the Arab country resumed its military operations against Israeli targets in an effort to pressure the regime to lift its siege of the Gaza Strip where an already dire humanitarian situation has been deteriorating.

Since then, the U.S. has been pounding Yemen on an almost daily basis to crush the military capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces called Houthis by Western media and officials.

