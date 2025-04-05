Iran not after war but prepared to confront any aggression: IRGC chief

Tehran, IRNA – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran will never initiate a war but remains fully prepared to confront any aggression from its enemies.

“We are ready for both psychological warfare and military action by the enemies, but we will not retreat a single step if that happens,” Major General Hossein Salami told a gathering of military commanders and officials on Saturday.

He warned that adversaries, operating under false assumptions about Iran’s deterrence capabilities, are attempting to corner the nation into choosing between confrontation or submission to their terms. “We are not worried at all. We will not start a war, but we are ready for it,” he said.

Highlighting threats from Israel, General Salami asserted that the enemy is within Iran’s reach everywhere. “We have learned how to overcome this [Israeli] enemy and have developed weapons and equipment accordingly. We possess both the software and hardware needed to defeat the regime, despite the absolute support it receives from the United States.”

The IRGC chief described the occupied territories as among the most heavily defended areas in the world but said Iranian missiles had shattered their myth of invincibility.

“Despite this extensive volume of air defenses, 581 of our missiles hit their targets,” he said in reference to Operation True Promise of last year.

The commander also spoke on the growing strength of the regional Resistance Front. “The Resistance Front has not yet brought its full potential to the fore. If it opens its hands, the scope and fire of the war will be beyond the enemy’s imagination,” he said

