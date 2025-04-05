Russia: Ukraine increases energy attacks despite U.S.-brokered moratorium

Russia says Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, hitting targets 14 times in the last 24 hours, despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium.

In a statement published on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine has “multiplied the number of unilateral attacks using drones and artillery shells on the energy infrastructure of Russian regions.”

The Russian ministry said the strikes had caused damage to Russia’s Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk, and Voronezh regions, as well as the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Kherson, parts of which Russia controls.

In its own statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s military said that the reports were “fake” and that its forces were only striking military targets.

Ukraine’s military has previously said it halted strikes on Russian energy facilities on March 18.

Russia and Ukraine agreed last month to a U.S. proposal for a 30-day moratorium on striking each other’s energy infrastructure.

Both sides have since repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal.

The deal was part of a wider diplomatic push by U.S. President Donald Trump since his return to the White House in January to end the conflict.

Separately, on Saturday, authorities in two Russian regions reported Ukrainian drone strikes on local industrial facilities.

