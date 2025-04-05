Pro-Palestine protesters rally across Britain to call for boycott of Israel

London, IRNA – As the Israeli regime intensifies its attacks on the Gaza Strip, pro-Palestinian groups have organized rallies in cities across Britain, urging a boycott of goods produced in the occupied territories.

Demonstrators gathered outside major chain stores, including Sainsbury’s and Tesco branches, on Saturday to call attention to the issue, IRNA’s correspondent in London reported.

The rallies, held under the slogan “Don’t Buy Apartheid,” saw protesters displaying placards in solidarity with the people of Gaza and waving Palestinian flags.

Participants chanted slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine” and “Boycott Israel,” demanding an end to Israeli aggression and broad international sanctions against the regime.

According to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), over 35 rallies were held across Britain, focusing on pressuring retailers to stop selling Israeli products linked to the occupation.

Israel resumed military strikes on March 18, breaking a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Hundreds of Palestinians have since been killed, and the entry of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza has been blocked.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reports that children have been disproportionately affected.

Since the war began, Israel’s bombardment and ground operations have devastated large parts of Gaza, displacing nearly 90% of the population.

