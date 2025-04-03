World leaders criticize and vow to retaliate Trump’s tariff plan

Tehran, IRNA – Numerous countries have reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on all goods entering the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the U.S. tariffs are “major blow to the world economy” with “immense consequences”. She warned that the decision would have “dire” repercussions “for millions of people around the globe,” adding that “all businesses, big and small, will suffer from day one.”

While stressing the European Union (E.U.) is ready to negotiate with the U.S., she cautioned that the E.U. – subject to a 20% tariff – is also preparing countermeasures should negotiations fail.

Trump, saying that the move would “make America wealthy again,” announced on Wednesday that all goods imported to the U.S. will face a minimum 10% tariff starting April 5. Additionally, around 60 countries will also be subjected to higher tariffs beginning April 9. Notably, Canada, Mexico, Russia, and North Korea, were absent from the tariff list.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that though the U.S. decision is “wrong”, she would work towards a deal with the U.S. to “prevent a trade war”. Other European countries, including France, Ireland, have expressed their opposition to Trump’s decision.

China has warned that it will take “resolute countermeasures” against U.S. tariff hike, emphasizing that Beijing will act to safeguard its own rights and interests. Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Japan have criticized the U.S. for the new tariff policy.

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reiterated on Thursday that he would try to close a deal with the U.S. to mitigate the impact of tariffs as the world enters “a new era”.

9417