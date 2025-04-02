Iran criticizes the E.U.’s failure to respond to Trump’s threat of military action

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has criticized the European Union for its failure to respond to provocative rhetoric from U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump’s recent threat to bomb Iran, which he described as a serious threat to international peace and security.

During a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Wednesday, Araqchi discussed bilateral relations and regional developments. He condemned Trump’s explicit threat of military action against Iran as unacceptable and in violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The foreign minister warned that Iran would respond swiftly and decisively to any aggression against its sovereignty or national interests. He also reminded all U.N. member states of their responsibility to uphold the rule of law at the international level.

Trump warned on Sunday that there would be “bombing” if Iran failed to reach a “new deal” with the United States.

The threat followed Iran’s response to a March 12 letter from the U.S. president, in which he had reportedly asked for direct negotiations for a new deal to replace the one he had unilaterally abandoned during his first term and warned of potential military action if Tehran refused to engage.

In its reply, delivered through Oman, Iran ruled out direct negotiations under pressure and threats but left the door open for indirect diplomacy, officials said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, Araqchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to advancing its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with international law.

He emphasized that Iran remains open to “genuine” indirect talks with the U.S., provided they take place in a constructive atmosphere free from threats, intimidation, or coercion.

Veldkamp, in turn, expressed concern over escalating tensions and stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

4353