Iran seeks to strengthen ties with regional and Islamic nations: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Iran is ready to expand relations with neighboring and Islamic countries.

During a phone call on Wednesday with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Pezeshkian extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Emir and the Kuwaiti people. He said he hoped the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid celebrations would further strengthen unity among Islamic nations.

The president emphasized that Iran’s approach to resolving tensions with Western powers is grounded in fairness and justice, adding that the Islamic Republic will neither overstep the bounds of fairness nor accept anything beyond it.

In response, the Kuwaiti Emir reciprocated the Eid greetings on behalf of himself, the Crown Prince, and the Kuwaiti people. He praised the friendly relations between the two nations and affirmed Kuwait's commitment to deepening ties with Iran.

In a separate phone call, Pezeshkian spoke with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He reiterated Iran’s desire to strengthen relations with neighboring and Islamic countries, including the UAE.

Pezeshkian extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed to visit Iran for discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, appreciated the call, describing it as a testament to the strong ties between the two countries.

He also expressed a keen interest in visiting Iran soon.

4353