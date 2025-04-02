Yemen’s military strikes American warships in the Red Sea again

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni Armed Forces says it has launched a large-scale attack on American warships in the Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using cruise missiles and drones.

In a statement early on Tuesday, the Yemeni military said its Naval Forces, Rocket Forces, and the Air Force of our Armed Forces were involved in the attack, which was a response to “the American aggression against our country.”

“Our military operations against the American enemy will continue, targeting their warships in the declared operational zone with increasing intensity, God willing,” the statement read.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also reiterated their commitment to targeting Israeli navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, as well as striking Israeli military and strategic facilities, in an effort to halt the regime’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement stressed that these operations would persist until Israel’s military assault on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

According to Yemen’s Health Ministry, four people were killed in earlier attacks by the United States on Yemen’s Hudaydah region.

“The American attack, which targeted the water management building in the district of al-Mansouriyah in the governorate of Hudaydah with several strikes on Tuesday resulted in three deaths and two injuries, mostly employees,” Anees Alasbahi, a spokesman for the health minister, said.

However, Al-Masirah TV later reported that the death toll had risen to four.

