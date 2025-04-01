Islamic Republic Day embodies national will: Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has hailed Islamic Republic Day as the affirmation of one of the most comprehensive processes of power transition in history through the ballot box.

“This transformative event was the embodiment of the historical determination and will of Iranians to strengthen the foundations of independence, dignity, and national sovereignty, relying on the collective will and desire of the nation,” Baqaei wrote on X on Tuesday.

In a two-day referendum on March 30-31, 1979, over 98.2% of Iranians voted in favor of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, marking a key moment in Iran’s history. Held shortly after the Islamic Revolution’s victory, the vote gave further legitimacy to the Revolution’s core motto of “Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic.”

Baqaei said that through that nationwide referendum, the Iranian nation decisively chose its preferred system of governance. He said the transformative event was a testament to the historical resolve of Iranians to establish a government rooted in their collective will and national pride.

