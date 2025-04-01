A logical and intelligent decision

Dr. Larijani, senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has warned that any attack by the U.S. or Israel on the pretext of Iran’s nuclear program would force the country to develop nuclear weapons.“The Americans are talking nonsense regarding the Iranian nuclear issue. Iran will not move towards nuclear weapons unless America forces us to decide otherwise.” Emphasizing that the leadership’s decree is not to have nuclear weapons, he added that if America makes a mistake, Iran will be forced to move towards building nuclear weapons under public pressure.” He also called the policy of indirect negotiations with America a smart move and said: “Indirect negotiations are for understanding the demands of the other side and the concessions of the other side.” In connection with Dr. Larijani’s statements, it is important to pay attention to these points.

1. These statements were made by the advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and in the national media, and are beyond a personal opinion and have governmental backing. The importance of these statements is doubled after Trump's letter and the Islamic Republic of Iran's response, and they are probably close to the contents of these letters, which have not yet been fully published.

2. There is no doubt that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA during Trump's first term and Europe's inability to fulfill its commitments in the JCPOA caused Iran to abandon its extra-safeguards restrictions in the field of nuclear energy and continue its peaceful program within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency regulations. This situation led to an unprecedented advancement in Iran's nuclear knowledge and created important and effective achievements in various fields of medicine, industry, health, etc. for the Iranian nation. Of course, if the US and Europe had fulfilled their commitments, this would not have happened. As a result, Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA and the continuation of sanctions against Iran, although they had negative effects on the Iranian economy, were the main reason for the rapid growth of Iran's nuclear programs. This shows that applying pressure on Iran and demanding unreasonable concessions was to the detriment of the US, and the continuation of these pressures will definitely not be in the country's interest.

3- At the current stage, there is certainly no deviation from peaceful nuclear programs in Iran's defense doctrine, and the solid reason for this is the fatwa of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution opposing the production of nuclear weapons. However, the continuation of America's mistakes and the miscalculation of its leaders could lead to a public demand for the promotion of unlimited nuclear knowledge. Therefore, if Trump is truly concerned about Iran's nuclear program, he should include the lifting of the sanctions included in the JCPOA and post-JCPOA in his plan.

4- Conducting indirect negotiations to understand the other party's demands and the concessions it will make in return for meeting its demands is a logical and intelligent move. After being in the White House, Trump and his aides have repeatedly spoken about negotiating with Iran and its positive effects. Conducting negotiations between countries in international practice means a kind of trade-off. Trump has talked a lot about what he wants to get in his positions, but has not said what he will give in return. Conducting indirect negotiations can clarify this issue and move from the stage of threatening rhetoric to the stage of transparency. Naturally, if Iran's interests are not met, one cannot expect any concessions from this country.

5- The Iranian people are noble and peace-loving people, and in the last two centuries, Iran has not attacked any country, but it has stood firm against aggression. Trump claims in his slogans that he seeks peace, which contradicts his threats and talk of war.

Today, many large American companies are barred from doing business with Iran, and if sanctions are lifted, they can secure their economic interests in a peaceful environment. Trump certainly cannot gain concessions from Iran by exerting pressure, so reason dictates that he should put himself on the path of cooperation with Iran, which is not possible without lifting the cruel sanctions. Now the ball is in America's court, and the type of decision-making of this country's leaders can determine the way the game will play out in the future.

(The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of IRNA or the

administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.)

4353