Iran determined to implement all agreements with Iraq: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is determined to implement all agreements with Iraq as part of his administration’s broader strategy of consolidating relations with neighboring and Islamic nations.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said he hoped the strengthening of brotherly relations between Iran and Iraq would help counter enemy plots in the region.

“Iran is determined to implement all its agreements with Iraq to further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, as well as with other Islamic and neighboring countries, and to thwart the enemies’ plots aimed at sowing discord among the countries of the region,” the president said.

Al Sudani reciprocated these sentiments, stressing the importance of unity and economic cooperation among Islamic nations.

“Strengthening brotherhood and friendly relations between Iran and Iraq is a necessity,” he said. “Unity and reinforced ties are essential to further bolster their stance against the ill-wishers of both nations.”

The phone call came weeks after the United States refused to renew a waiver that had previously allowed Iraq to import electricity directly from Iran without violating U.S. sanctions. The decision is part of the Donald Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

The waiver, which expired early last month, enabled Iraq to address its chronic energy shortages by importing Iranian electricity and gas.

Iraq, despite being rich in oil and gas resources, has long struggled with electricity shortages caused by decades of war and infrastructural mismanagement.

Iraqi officials have warned that the country would face major electricity supply issues without the U.S. waiver allowing it to import electricity from Iran.

4353