Lebanon’s president warns of ‘hostile intentions’ after Israel targets Beirut building

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced an Israeli raid that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs at dawn on Tuesday, calling the strike “a serious warning of hostile intentions” against Lebanon.

“Israel’s persistence in its aggression requires more effort from us in addressing Lebanon’s friends around the world and rallying them in support of our right to full sovereignty over our land,” Aoun said in a statement.

“This attack on the outskirts of Beirut, for the second time since the November 26 agreement, constitutes a serious warning of the hostile intentions against Lebanon,” he said.

Local media reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a multistory building in the southern suburb of Beirut early on Tuesday, without a prior evacuation warning.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said that three civilians were killed and seven others, including a woman, sustained injuries as a result of the strike.

On Thursday, the Israeli regime launched its first airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs since a fragile ceasefire in November ended a year-long war between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned on Saturday that Lebanon remains on Israel’s annexation list, adding that “Israel aims to establish a lasting foothold in Lebanon.”

He also warned that if Israel does not comply with the ceasefire, “we will have no choice but to consider other options.”

