Iran’s ice climbers runner-up in UIAA World Cup

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian ice climbers Mohsen Beheshti-Rad and Mohammad-Reza Safdarian have clinched silver medals at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup, held in Edmonton, Canada, on February 27- March 1.

Beheshti-Rad secured second place after defeating his Mongolian rival.

Safdarian, with 255 points, also ranked second in the competition. However, the Mongolian athlete took the first place with 260 points.

Safdarian was unable to participate in the fourth ranking competition in Colorado due to his failure to obtain a US visa, which allowed the Mongolian athlete to win the championship title.

