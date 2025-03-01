Mar 1, 2025, 12:03 PM
News ID: 85765501
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran’s ice climbers runner-up in UIAA World Cup

Mar 1, 2025, 12:03 PM
News ID: 85765501
Iran’s ice climbers runner-up in UIAA World Cup

Two Iranian ice climbers receive silver medal in the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian ice climbers Mohsen Beheshti-Rad and Mohammad-Reza Safdarian have clinched silver medals at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup, held in Edmonton, Canada, on February 27- March 1.

Beheshti-Rad secured second place after defeating his Mongolian rival.

Safdarian, with 255 points, also ranked second in the competition. However, the Mongolian athlete took the first place with 260 points.

Safdarian was unable to participate in the fourth ranking competition in Colorado due to his failure to obtain a US visa, which allowed the Mongolian athlete to win the championship title.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .