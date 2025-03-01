President visits IRNA as news organization celebrates 90th founding anniversary

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has paid a visit to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) headquarters in the capital, Tehran, as the news organization celebrates its 90th founding anniversary.

President Pezeshkian visited IRNA on Saturday. He was accompanied by the esteemed Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi, Director of Government Information Council Elias Hazrati, Hazrati’s deputy, Mehdi Tabatabai, Political Deputy of the Presidential Office Mehdi Sanayi, and presidential aide Yousef Pezeshkian.

The president and the other dignitaries were welcomed by IRNA’s CEO Hossein Jaberi-Ansari and Deputy for News Javad Daliri before meeting with directors-general, managers, and chief editors from the news organization’s various services.

Pezeshkian also visited IRNA’s newsroom, where he was briefed on how the news report is prepared.

During the president’s visit to the news agency, IRNA’s 90th anniversary stamp and a book of oral history of the organization were unveiled.

(This item is being updated.)

