IRGC chief says Iran’s enemies have yet to receive ‘major blow’

Arak, IRNA – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that enemies will receive a “major blow” if they continue with their mischief against Iran.

Addressing IRGC forces taking part in a military exercise in central Iran, Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Israel last year, codenamed Operation True Promise I and II, served as just one example of Iran’s military capabilities.

The commander noted that the enemy has yet to receive “the major blow” in case of another act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“The True Promise operations were just one example and the enemies have not yet received the major blow. If the enemies do not learn from this and continue their mischief, then they will see the true power of Iran,” Salami said.

The IRGC chief acknowledged the military power of Iran’s adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel, but said the Islamic Republic has successfully “thwarted their plots” over the past decades.

