Qalibaf and Araghchi meet Hezbollah chief before leaving Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have met with the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, on the last day of their trip to Beirut.

Qalibaf and Araghchi, who had traveled to Lebanon with an Iranian government delegation to attend the funeral of the late Hezbollah leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, held talks with Sheikh Qassem before leaving the Arab country, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday.

The Iranian officials and the Hezbollah chief exchanged views on the latest developments in Lebanon, the region, and the world, reports said.

Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, was also present at the meeting.

During their stay, Iran’s top parliamentarian and diplomat separately met with Lebanese government officials, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

On Tuesday, Qalibaf hailed the historic funeral of the resistance icons, saying the ceremony displayed the cohesion and strength of Hezbollah and sent a message to the world that resistance against Israeli tyranny, occupation, and atrocities is an ideology that cannot be destroyed through assassination.

He also said that Iran supports Lebanon’s security, stability, and progress, and calls for unity among the Lebanese government, parliament, and resistance.

On Sunday, Lebanon held a historic funeral for Nasrallah and his successor Safieddine, with over a million mourners gathering in Beirut to bid farewell to the two Hezbollah leaders, who were assassinated by Israel in separate airstrikes late last year.

