Tehran, Moscow discuss countering Western sanctions, Iran's peaceful nuclear program: Foreign Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi elaborates on the recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Tehran which revolved around countering Western sanctions and Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

Tehran and Moscow are resolved to continue political and technical consultations on international and multilateral issues, Araqchi said on Wednesday in a post on Instagram, giving a report on his talks with Lavrov that took place in Tehran on Tuesday, February 25.

We exchanged views on countering hostile and unilateral Western sanctions, as well as the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear activities, he said.

During the meeting, both sides also reviewed regional developments, including international and bilateral issues, and the situation in Syria.

As part of his visit to Iran, Lavrov held a meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Tehran and Moscow pursue the strengthening of their regional and international cooperation within organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and BRICS, Pezeshkian said in the meeting.

