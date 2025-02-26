AI can be used in resistance cinema, says Festival official

This year's International Resistance Film Festival marked the first official presence of artificial intelligence in cinematic productions. The Assistant Secretary of the festival emphasized the need to overcome sanctions and develop local infrastructure to maximize the benefits of this technology.

Responding to the question of whether artificial intelligence in the service of resistance cinema is an opportunity or a challenge, Mohammad-Ali Shojaei-Fard said that artificial intelligence can be a great opportunity for cinematic productions centered around resistance.

Shojaei-Fard noted that this year, for the first time, a section dedicated to artificial intelligence was specifically included in the festival. He mentioned that the Resistance Festival has always been a platform for showing various types of cinematic productions, including documentaries, short films, and feature films focused on resistance themes.

He also pointed to the role of this technology in the future of resistance cinematic productions, stating that the process of utilizing artificial intelligence in resistance media productions began several years ago and has now reached a broader stage, predicting that the production of feature films with the help of this technology would happen soon.

In conclusion, he emphasized the necessity of supporting the infrastructure for this technology and added that two essential steps are required to overcome challenges: first, the development of technical infrastructure by officials and governing bodies; and second, the active efforts of professionals in the field to localize the technology and reduce dependency on foreign tools. In this manner, artificial intelligence can be used as a strategic tool in the realm of soft warfare.

