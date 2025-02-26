Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a very dignified person

By Mohsen Pakaein*

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon, was martyred on Friday, September 27, 2024 during an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. The attack, carried out by Israeli terrorist warplanes, targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut.

Evidence indicated that a very grand ceremony was held in Lebanon in honor of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy, Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. Not only the people of Lebanon and the people of West Asia, but all the people of the world and the freedom-seekers those who seek the liberation of Palestine and those whose hearts are wounded by the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and the genocide in Gaza, all of them, from far and near, were ready to somehow honor the honor and status of the martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and his martyred comrade.

The fact is that Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has a place in the hearts of all the people of the world; the one who made a deal with God and sacrificed his friend, his son and many companions in the path of divine pleasure, and for this reason, God created the conditions for him not only to become a martyr and go to heaven, but also for his love to be placed in the hearts of the people of the world and become permanent.

Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah was a scholar and he spent his entire life in the path of confront for the occupation of the Zionist regime and also the liberation of Palestine, and he really dealt very terrible blows to the regime during his blessed life. He was the one who forced Israel to leave the occupation of Lebanon. In fact, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave Lebanon and the Lebanese people a special honor and status, and in fact, he created a front in this land where everyone would unite and fight to defend the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and confront Lebanon's enemies, including the United States and Israel.

One of the characteristics of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was that he made a great effort, both theoretically and practically, to strengthen Islamic unity; in the theoretical dimension, he believed that the Islamic world should unite; emphasize commonalities, set aside differences, and stand together unitedly to solve Muslim problems, especially the Palestinian issue. This theoretical dimension was raised in numerous seminars in the world.

In practical terms, Martyr Nasrallah, who was a Shiite, stood completely alongside his brothers in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the resistance in Syria, who were Sunnis. For him, there was no difference between Shiites and Sunnis, and he fought alongside Sunnis. Especially in the recent war in Gaza, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's role in defending Palestine, the majority of whose people are Sunnis, was truly unparalleled.

He had said in a meeting in Tehran that today we have passed the stage of rapprochement between Islamic sects and entered the stage of unity of Islamic Jihad, and this is a fact that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah proved in thought and in practice. Many non-Muslims who converted to Islam and many Muslims in the world who strengthened their beliefs in Islam were due to Sayyed Nasrallah's struggles and his role in Lebanon and confronting the Zionist regime for the liberation of Palestine.

Martyr Nasrallah was also one of the disciples of the Ayatollah Khamenei Supreme Leader of the Revolution and before him Imam Khomeini. During the time of Imam Khomeini , when Hezbollah was formed, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah joined this group to defend Lebanon and the exit of the Zionist regime, as well as to defend the cause of Palestine.

He had a very close relationship with Ayatollah Khamenei and was one of his soldiers and guardians. Martyr Nasrallah loudly proclaimed this relationship as a matter of faith and belief in the leadership of the jurist.

This was while he acted completely independently and within the framework of the Lebanese government's policies to stand against Israel, but he said that Hezbollah's movement was in line with the revolution of Imam Khomeini.

Martyr Nasrallah was both a nationalist and a Muslim, a revolutionary and a very dignified person, and in fact, we can say that he was one of the people who was unique in our region in the years and in the last century.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, all with the help of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and his coordination and strategies, were able to humiliate and fight the usurping Zionist regime, humiliate the largest army in West Asia, and turn Lebanon and Palestine into a graveyard of Zionist aspirations. All Muslims in the world consider Sayyid Hassan to be their own.

*Mohsen Pakaein is a former Iranian diplomat. The view expressed in this article are his own.