Pezeshkian: Iran, Russia share common views on regional issues

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted the importance of continued constructive regional interactions between Iran and Russia, noting that the two nations share similar views on regional issues.

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said Tehran and Moscow pursue the strengthening of their regional and international cooperation within organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and BRICS.

He expressed satisfaction over the expanding bilateral relations and stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements, particularly the comprehensive strategic agreement between the two nations.

“Iran and Russia possess ample potential to enhance their collaboration, and we are determined to strengthen the Tehran-Moscow ties,” said the president.

Lavrov, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed full agreement with Pezeshkian’s remarks.

He reiterated Russia’s commitment to fostering the growth of cooperation between the two countries and expediting the execution of their bilateral agreements, particularly the comprehensive strategic agreement.

Lavrov also highlighted the significance of Iran’s upcoming membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, viewing it as a valuable new opportunity for enhancing economic and trade relations.

Iran and Russia have many common interests in continuing their effective regional cooperation with each other, he added.

Lavrov landed in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, a day after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. Russian media reported that the Russian foreign minister will discuss regional and bilateral issues with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, in Tehran.

The visit follows a trip by President Pezeshkian to Moscow on January 17, where he met with President Putin. The two leaders signed the comprehensive strategic agreement to further expand bilateral cooperation.

