US sanctions against Iran are illegal: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that the sanctions being imposed bypassing the UN Security Council are illegal, including those imposed on Iran, Russia, or any other country.

“You know, we have the same reaction to all sanctions that bypass the UN Security Council. They are illegitimate, they are illegal, they are in an illegal field. In relation to Iran, they are accepted in relation to our country and other countries,” Zakharova told Izvestia on Tuesday.

“There is only one reaction,” Zakharova said.

She noted that Moscow and Tehran are united in this, and practice has proved the truthfulness of this point of view.

Before this, on Tuesday, Zakharova had told IRNA in Moscow that the mechanism for reinstating the lifted U.N. Security Council sanctions against Tehran, referred to in the West as "snapback," was designed to address situations where Iran would be the first country to violate the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

She said that the U.K., France, and Germany, known informally as the E3, do not have the right to “snap back” sanctions on Iran, as they have not implemented the requirements of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrines the now-stalled nuclear deal with Tehran.

6125**9417