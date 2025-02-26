IRGC arrests 6, eliminates 2 foreign terrorists in Chabahar

Zahedan, IRNA – The Qods Headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night that its forces succeeded in eliminating two members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group Chabahar, Sistan, and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

According to the statement, the operation resulted in the death of two non-Iranian terrorists.

Ali-Reza Noura, the deputy governor-general of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said that six additional members of the terrorist group were apprehended during this operation.

The official also said that Chabahar’s intelligence and police forces are committed to ensuring people’s security and will not permit any terrorist group to instigate insecurity in this city.

He referred to a recent terrorist attack on the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution in Chabahar, which prompted Iranian forces to initiate intelligence efforts to locate the terrorists and apprehend those on the run.

Noura said that the terrorist group aimed to deter investors and tourists from visiting the city.

4208**9417