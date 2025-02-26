Iran committed to multilateralism, justice, peace: Envoy

London, IRNA – Ali Bahraini, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, has said in a high-profile meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations that the Islamic Republic is dedicated to upholding multilateralism, international law and the principles outlined in the U.N. Charter.

Bahraini wrote on his X account that as the 80th anniversary of the Charter approaches, it is essential to promote a world where justice, respect, and peace prevail over pressure and discord.

The meeting comes at a time when international bodies are facing challenges stemming from unilateralism in recent years.

As a member of this group, Iran has consistently highlighted the importance of countering unilateral actions and the erosion of multilateral institutions by certain international actors.

The Group of Friends was established to strengthen multilateralism, support international law, and resist interference and illegal sanctions.

Members of this group are dedicated to advocating for the United Nations’ role in managing global crises and preventing its misuse for political agendas.

