Tehran condemns U.S. for imposing fresh sanctions on Iran’s oil industry

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the United States for imposing a new round of sanctions targeting some Iranian oil vessels, as well as certain legal or natural persons under the pretext of being involved in selling and transporting Iranian petroleum.

In reaction to the U.S. anti-Iran move, which is a part of the American maximum pressure campaign, Esma’eel Baqayi said on Wednesday that every country has the right to decide on its economic and trade interactions with other countries.

He said that no third party has the right to make up political excuses to prevent or disrupt the trade and economic relations between nations.

The imposition of new sanctions by the United States against Iran's foreign trade is contrary to the principles of the UN charter, especially the principle of respect for national sovereignty and the principle of self-determination, as well as international law overseeing free trade between countries.

He termed the U.S. measure as illegal and illegitimate, adding that the move violates the human rights of the Iranian people and subjects Washington to international responsibility.

Referring to the claims of some U.S. officials that they are willing to engage with Iran, he called the imposition of sanctions against the Iranian nation the greatest evidence of the falsehood of these claims and a clear sign of the hostility of American politicians towards the welfare, development, and happiness of the great people of Iran.

Being well aware of the previous interventionist policies of the United States and the repeated violations of its commitments to Iran, the Iranian nation will continue its path of prosperity, dignity, and independence, he said.

