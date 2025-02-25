Enemy's excessive demands will be responded decisively: Defense minister

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, says the Islamic Republic is ready to give a strong and decisive response to any threat or mistake by the enemy.

He was addressing the 17th Cultural Festival of Ali Akbar (AS) entitled “Young Soldier Festival” at the Summit Hall of the Ministry of Defense in Tehran on Tuesday that was attended by the top military brass, including Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Pointing to enemy threats, General Nasirzadeh said that the Islamic Republic has no place for fear of the enemy given its youth power and that the country will respond decisively to the enemy’s excesses.

"Enemies are always trying to create division among us under various pretexts” he said, adding that the country’s intelligent and insightful soldiers will never allow the unity and brotherhood to be damaged.

He lauded young Iranians for putting on sacred uniform in order to proudly defend their honor as well as national and religious values.

“The zealous soldiers in this uniform do not matter which city or village you are from, what language you speak, or what accent you have. What is important is that you are all standing on the same path with one goal to ensure the security of our country and defend our beloved Iran.”

A decisive and regretful response to the enemy's possible mistake and excesses is certain by Iranian youths who have no hesitation in dealing with any threats and breaking the enemy's false hegemony, Nasirzadeh added.

