'Nasrallah funeral shows Hezbollah is more committed to Resistance cause'

'Nasrallah funeral shows Hezbollah is more committed to Resistance cause'
Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri

Iran’s top general says Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral showed the commitment of Hezbollah to the causes of the Axis of Resistance.

Tehran, IRNA – The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral demonstrated that the Resistance and Hezbollah remain stronger and more determined in their mission than they were previously.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the remark in Tehran on Tuesday, honoring those who have dedicated their lives on the path of Resistance.

He said that the funeral ceremony, held in Beirut on Sunday, saw the participation of nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population.

The funeral illustrated that the Resistance and Hezbollah have grown in strength, enthusiasm, and determination in their objectives.

