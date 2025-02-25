IRNA’s CEO: Nasrallah was a figure of exceptional qualities

Tehran, IRNA – The CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has described Hezbollah’s late leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a figure of exceptional qualities who was both a charismatic and powerful leader and an insightful and astute politician.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari made the remarks in the special video program Nasr-e Mandegar at IRNA’s studio, discussing the character and behavioral patterns of the former Hezbollah secretary general, who was assassinated by the Israeli regime on September 27 last year.

“I had the opportunity to meet martyr Nasrallah repeatedly over the past two decades, and in recent years, particularly during my tenure at the Foreign Ministry, I was privileged to spend extended hours with him in each meeting—sometimes two or three hours, at times up to five hours, and occasionally until 2 or 3 a.m.,” Jaberi Ansari said. “Thus, my perspective on Sayyed is both from afar and up close, having seen him from both angles.”

The IRNA chief further recalled that for years, he had watched Nasrallah’s speeches and role from a distance through media and cameras, while later, he had the opportunity to watch him for hours in highly private and small gatherings.

“My account is, in one sense, a scholarly and thematic one based on distant study, and in another, a firsthand testimony from close encounters,” he added.

Jaberi Ansari highlighted Nasrallah’s exceptional characteristics, describing him as a highly skilled orator, a powerful leader with genuine charisma, and a brilliant politician with a keen sense of timing and precision.

“He was a man who combined various qualities, sometimes even seemingly contradictory ones, in a remarkable manner,” he noted.

