Trump’s plan to take over Gaza ‘unacceptable’: Iran's speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace residents of Gaza and take over the Palestinian land is not acceptable.

"The aggression of the occupying [Israeli] regime and Trump’s statements indicate their interference in the affairs of countries. The remarks of the United States president to forcibly displace the people of Gaza and take over the Palestinian land are unacceptable, and the Zionist regime is also seeking to violate the ceasefire,” the speaker said on Sunday.

He made the comments in a meeting with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, according to a press release by the official website of the Iranian Parliament.

Qalibaf further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Lebanese government, people, and resistance. He highlighted the importance of Lebanon’s reconstruction, which he said will be pursued in cooperation with Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and other Islamic nations.

The Iranian official also said that his country aims to expand ties with Lebanon to help improve security and development for all ethnic and religious groups in the Arab country.

The speaker was part of a high-raking Iranian government delegation that took part in the funeral for Hezbollah’s long-serving leader Nasrallah and his successor, Safieddine, both assassinated by Israel during its air aggression on Lebanon last year.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Qalibaf also met with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri. Following the meeting, the Iranian speaker said that his country supports any consensus among the Lebanese government, parliament, and resistance regarding sustainable security in Lebanon.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (left) held talks with Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri in Beirut, February 23, 2025.

Qalibaf held separate talks with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday as well.

Salam said that the Lebanese government is working to use all diplomatic channels to force Israel to completely withdraw its military forces from southern Lebanon, the country’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The prime minister further said that the only solution to the ongoing regional challenges lies in allowing the Palestinian people to determine the future of their land.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (left) met with Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut, February 24, 2025.

