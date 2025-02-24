Resistance against usurpation will never end, Leader says in X post

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says resistance against usurpation, tyranny, and arrogance will never end.

The Leader’s comment was shared on the X account of his official website KHAMENEI.IR late on Sunday.

“The enemy must know that resistance against the occupation, oppression, and arrogance will never cease and will continue until the final goal is achieved, with God’s permission,” according to the post shared in Hebrew.

The post was part of the message of Ayatollah Khamenei read out at the funeral ceremony for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. The ceremony was held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

A delegation representing the Leader attended the funeral of Nasrallah and Safieddine and conveyed his message. The delegation included Hujjat al-Islams Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Seyyed Reza Taghavi.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

4354**4194