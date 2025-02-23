Nasrallah was a rational figure who understood Lebanon’s national interests: Zarif

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif says the late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was a rational and courageous figure, who understood the interests of the Lebanese people as well as those of the Arab and Islamic world.

Zarif made the comments on Sunday during a special program by IRNA dedicated to the life and legacy of Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in September.

“Nasrallah was not an irrational or radical individual at all. He pursued the interests of the people of Lebanon, the Arab and Islamic world with great planning and precision,” Zarif said, while praising Nasrallah for his courage as well.

“Martyr Nasrallah never gave in to pressure and bullying, and always chose the most logical solution,” the vice president said, adding that Hezbollah successfully navigated Lebanon’s politics in recent years due to the logical stance of Nasrallah.

As further evidence of Nasrallah’s rationality and moderation, Zarif highlighted his well-known support for the Iranian nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was clinched in 2015 when Zarif served as Iran's foreign minister.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah also dealt with non-military issues, winning “hearts and minds” both inside and outside of Lebanon, Zarif said.

Zarif commented on the Sunday funeral procession in Beirut, which drew hundreds of thousands of mourners from across Lebanon and the region, saying that the massive turnout demonstrated broad support for Hezbollah’s ideology and its late secretary general.

