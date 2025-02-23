Nasrallah, Safieddine immortalized, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi, while paying tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, says the two resistance leaders sacrificed their lives in the way of God Almighty.

“Today, the peace-loving people across the globe and the West Asia alongside Muslims and Lebanese people pay tribute to the two great martyrs # SayyedHassanNasrallah and SayyedHashemSafieddine, who devoted their whole life to the cause of humanity & dignity by standing up against brutal occupation, oppression and injustice”, Baqayi, who is part of the Iranian delegation to Beirut, wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

He saluted the slain Hezbollah leaders for their steadfastness, saying, “They symbolize peaceful resistance against occupation & aggression and heroic support for Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for fundamental right of self-determination & dignified life.”

“They are immortal now; every Muslim, and indeed every man/woman of good conscience will always remember & exalt these devout heroes for their exemplary steadfastness, bravery and sacrifice in support of their fellow Muslims in occupied Palestine and for their patriotism and love of their homeland”, the spokesperson added in his post.

