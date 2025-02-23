Leader’s message to be read out during Nasrallah and Safieddine's funeral in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – A delegation representing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The delegation includes Hujjat al-Islams Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Seyyed Reza Taghavi. The Leader’s message will be read out at the ceremony by Hujjat al-Islam Hosseini.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

(This item will be updated.)

