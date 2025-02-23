Feb 23, 2025, 1:05 PM
Leader's message to be read out during Nasrallah and Safieddine's funeral in Beirut

Feb 23, 2025, 1:05 PM
Leader's message to be read out during Nasrallah and Safieddine's funeral in Beirut
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Representatives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei are attending the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and are to read out the Leader's message.

Tehran, IRNA – A delegation representing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The delegation includes Hujjat al-Islams Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Seyyed Reza Taghavi. The Leader’s message will be read out at the ceremony by Hujjat al-Islam Hosseini.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

(This item will be updated.)

