‘We stay true to our pledge:’ President issues message ahead of Nasrallah’s and Safieddine’s funeral

Tehran, IRNA – Hours before the official funeral begins for two leaders of the Lebanese resistance movement, President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a message in their remembrance.

On Sunday morning, and as Lebanese began to converge on Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for the funerals of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashim Safieddine, the president on his X account called the two resistance leaders the “the valiant sons” of the Lebanese nation.

Writing separately in Arabic and Persian, the president said Nasrallah and Safieddine were “heroes who stayed true to their pledge and defended the dignity of the [Islamic] umma.”

“#we_stay_true_to_our_pledge,” the message read.

Nasrallah was the secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah for 32 years, until he was assassinated in an Israeli strike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, on September 27 last year.

Safieddine was Nasrallah’s deputy and was named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general following Nasrallah’s assassination. He, too, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh on October 3.

Delegates from the highest ranks of the Iranian government as well as private citizens have headed to Lebanon to participate in the funeral for Nasrallah and Safieddine, due later today.

