Administration backs intelligence forces in protecting national security: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says his administration lends it support to Iranian intelligence forces in fulfilling their responsibility to maintain security, while cooperating with them in thwarting hostile plans against the country.

The president made the remarks on Saturday during a speech he made at a ceremony in Tehran that marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

He appreciated the Iranian intelligence members for their efforts to preserve public security and tranquility amid enemies’ attempts to create discontent and unrest.

The enemy hopes to instigate unrest in society by creating disputes and discontent among different groups of people, said President Pezeshkian, emphasizing that the authorities, alongside security and intelligence agencies, should also help remove sources and factors that may create unrest and be misused in hostile efforts against the Iranian nation.

The president also emphasized that unity is the best solution to counter enemies’ plots and protect the country.

“If we join hands together, we will be able to stand up against all plots,” he said.

