Iranian national to return home after Netherlands rejects U.S. extradition request

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian national, who was imprisoned in the Netherlands on charges of violating U.S. sanctions, has been released and will return home “within hours” after the Dutch government rejected an extradition request from Washington, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said on X on Saturday that the U.S. had called on the Dutch government to extradite Mehdi Kiyasati over his alleged violation of sanctions.

He added that the Netherlands had rejected the U.S. extradition request and that Kiyasati would arrive in Iran within the next few hours.

Gharibabadi said his release was secured after follow-ups by the Foreign Ministry, Judiciary, and IRGC Intelligence Organization.

In 2021, while serving as the secretary of the Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights, Gharibabadi met and negotiated with the Dutch ambassador to Iran regarding the case of Kiyasati.

9341**4353