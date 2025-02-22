Interior minister discusses border security, drug trafficking with Iraqi PM

Tehran, IRNA – Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani during his visit to Baghdad, with border security and the fight against drug trafficking at the top of the agenda.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that Momeni and al-Sudani discussed the expansion of relations and issues of concern to the two neighboring countries.

They exchanged views on the security of common borders in light of bilateral agreements, cooperation in combating arms and drug trafficking, and coordination on activities at border crossings, all aimed at achieving security and stability.

According to the statement, the two officials also discussed ways to facilitate the pilgrimage for Iranians during the Arbaeen ceremony, and emphasized the implementation of a memorandum of understanding between the Iranian and Iraqi interior ministries regarding the recognition of driver’s licenses in each other’s territories.

Momeni, who arrived in Baghdad earlier today for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Kamel al-Shammari, was welcomed by Lieutenant General Ziad, the deputy minister of Interior of Iraq, and Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad.

Momeni and his accompanying delegation paid tribute at a memorial site at Baghdad airport, where Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in 2020.

