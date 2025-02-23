CEO of TV BRICS congratulates IRNA CEO on its 90th anniversary

Moscow, IRNA – CEO of TV BRICS Media Network Janna Tolstikova has extended her congratulations on the 90th anniversary of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), praising it for its accurate and influential coverage of global developments.

“On behalf of TV BRICS International Media Network, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the remarkable occasion of the 90th anniversary of IRNA,” Tolstikova said on Friday in a message to Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the CEO of IRNA.

She called IRNA’s anniversary a turning point and testament to the news agency’s unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence, as well as accurate and insightful coverage that has shaped public discourse in Iran and beyond.

She referred to a cooperation document between IRNA and TV BRICS, saying the partnership has been a good example of successful media cooperation, and has strengthened bonds between Russia and Iran.

