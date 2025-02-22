Iran’s parliament speaker to attend Nasrallah’s funeral in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to attend the funeral of Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, says a senior lawmaker.

Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, told IRNA on Saturday that Qalibaf, along with several other Iranian officials and lawmakers, will take part in the funeral procession.

The funeral and burial of Nasrallah, the former secretary-general of Hezbollah, and Safieddine, his deputy, will be held on Sunday in southern Lebanon.

Nasrallah was assassinated on September 27 last year in an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, south of Beirut. Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was 64 years old at the time of his martyrdom.

Saieddine was also targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh on October 3. His death in the strike was confirmed later that month.

