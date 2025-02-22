Iran’s UN mission: There is no legal prohibition on Shahed drone sale

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Diplomatic Mission in the United Nations has reacts to showcasing Shahed drone in the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), stressing that there is no legal prohibition on its sale.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” Iran’s mission to the UN wrote on its official X account on Friday.

“There is no legal prohibition on its sale,” it added.

“Any country that commits to refraining from using it in acts of aggression against another state is eligible to apply for its purchase,” it noted.

An Iranian drone was displayed at the 2025 CPAC, aimed at creating a media campaign against Iran and in line with addressing so-called Iran's threats. The United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), based in the United States and headed by Mark Wallace, former US envoy to the United Nations, focuses on various anti-Iran activities. US sources claim that Russia used the downed Iranian-made drone in the war against Ukraine and then transferred it to the United States.

They claimed that the drone was a suicide type and had been used in the attack on a US military base in Jordan, which resulted in the deaths of three US armed forces personnel.

The 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off on February 19 and will be underway until February 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

