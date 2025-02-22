Israeli military has killed 100, injured 820 since Gaza ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestine Information Center has announced that the Israeli regime’s military forces have violated the Gaza ceasefire 350 times, resulting in 100 deaths and 820 injuries.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV network's Friday night report, the Palestine Information Center declared in a statement that the Israeli enemy has breached the Gaza ceasefire, which has been in place since January 19, 2025, 350 times. The most significant violations have been to prevent the implementation of the humanitarian protocol of Gaza ceasefire deal.

Supported by the United States, the Israeli regime waged a devastating war against the residents of the Gaza Strip from October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025; however, it failed to achieve its objectives, including the annihilation of Hamas movement and the return of Israeli prisoners. Consequently, it was forced to accept the ceasefire deal.

The first stage of a prisoner swap between the Israeli regime and Hamas was implemented on January 19, 2025. According to the initial phase of the agreement, Hamas was expected to release 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for the freedom of 1,700 to 2000 Palestinians.

Since the ceasefire began, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has released 19 Israeli prisoners in six groups.

